Carrie, Paul and Charlie, aka Cindy O'Callaghan, Ian Weighill and Roy Snart, all plonked themselves down on a double bed to chat about their time on the set of the Disney Classic.

"No matter how young we were, I don't remember any of us being naughty," O'Callaghan said. "It was a very professional engagement and Angela really set the tone – I think we upped our game because of her. She was very much an inspiration for me."

Meanwhile the boys reminisced about their singing skills – or lack thereof.

The trio were then whisked off to a cinema to watch the film that gave them a taste of the limelight, but there was a special surprise before the screening. Angela Lansbury, aka Ms Price, was on hand to send them a touching message via video link from New York.

"Hello Cindy, Ian and Roy," she said. "I'm so sorry I was unable to join you today to celebrate the great film we made together. "This film is enjoyed by children in Britain, the United Stated and all over the world. For that reason, I am honoured to celebrate this with you all today. You look great!"