Below, I've compared the various Bonds in terms of number of films made, screen minutes spent in the role* and the length of their tenures (now, now, Moneypenny).

In terms of both days spent in the role and screen minutes, the 48-year-old Craig is second only to the mighty (if creaky) Roger Moore, who racked up 851 minutes over a period of 5,118 days and was still putting it about at the ripe old age of 57.

And when it comes to films made, Craig outguns George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton and is the equal of Pierce Brosnan, with only Moore's 7 films and Sean Connery's 6 (and a bit) ahead of him.

More like this

So if Spectre really does prove to be his final mission, it's fair to say Craig can hang up his holster with the satisfaction of having served Queen, country and film fans with real dedication. And if there's more to come, Sir Roger may have to watch his back...

Sean Connery

Days as Bond: 3,049 (1962-67)

Screen minutes: 672 (or 806 if you count Never Say Never Again, which you shouldn’t)

Films: 6 – Dr No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever (or 7 if you insist on counting Never Say Never Again)

George Lazenby

Days as Bond: 875 (1969)

Screen minutes: 136

Films: 1 – On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Roger Moore

Days as Bond: 5,118 (1973-85)

Screen minutes: 851

Films: 7 – Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill

Timothy Dalton

Days as Bond: 2,863 (1987-89)

Screen minutes: 252

Films: 2 – The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill

Pierce Brosnan

Days as Bond: 4,146 (1995-2002)

Screen minutes: 494

Films: 4 – Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day

Daniel Craig

Days as Bond: 4,147+ (2006-17) as of 20/02/17

Screen minutes: 538

Films: 4 – Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre

NB: Screen minutes means total minutes of each actor's Bond films, not the amount of time the actor himself actually appeared on screen

Advertisement

Follow @Jonesvision