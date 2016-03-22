Batman fights crime - and does a bit of cooking - in first images from Lego movie
Will Arnett returns to voice Lego Batman as the film humanises the plastic crime-fighter with daily issues such as sleeping through his alarm and whipping up his tea
Even dark and brooding crime-fighters have to know how to heat stuff up in the microwave...
Yes, the first images from The Lego Batman Movie have been released and show that as well as kicking some criminal butt, Batman has some cooking to do, too.
Will Arnett, who returns from The Lego Movie to voice the main (plastic) man, enjoys this more mundane side of his character's life.
“The Batcave is even better than we remembered it, it’s awesome,” Arnett told USA Today. “But I also love getting into the ho-hum day-to-day of being Batman and what it’s like to fight crime each day. Like the idea of Batman oversleeping his alarm clock makes me laugh. It really does humanise him.”
“We thought if we can tell a well-rounded, funny story that’s action-packed, we can build a big movie around this character,” added director Chris McKay.
As well as Michael Cera as Robin the boy wonder, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Mariah Carey as Gotham’s mayor and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker, we're told to expect plenty of cameos.
“We’re nothing but exhaustive about the cameos and other characters that try to enter Batman’s life," McKay said.
The trailer for the film is expected tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd March, while the film arrives on 10th February 2017.