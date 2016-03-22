Will Arnett, who returns from The Lego Movie to voice the main (plastic) man, enjoys this more mundane side of his character's life.

“The Batcave is even better than we remembered it, it’s awesome,” Arnett told USA Today. “But I also love getting into the ho-hum day-to-day of being Batman and what it’s like to fight crime each day. Like the idea of Batman oversleeping his alarm clock makes me laugh. It really does humanise him.”

“We thought if we can tell a well-rounded, funny story that’s action-packed, we can build a big movie around this character,” added director Chris McKay.

More like this

As well as Michael Cera as Robin the boy wonder, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred Pennyworth, Mariah Carey as Gotham’s mayor and Zach Galifianakis as The Joker, we're told to expect plenty of cameos.

“We’re nothing but exhaustive about the cameos and other characters that try to enter Batman’s life," McKay said.

Advertisement

The trailer for the film is expected tomorrow, Wednesday 23rd March, while the film arrives on 10th February 2017.