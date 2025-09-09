Now, the new film, which will feature a mixture of live action and animation, will see the characters stirring from their slumber to find themselves in contemporary Britain, and is set for release in 2027.

They will reportedly embark on a "a modern-day quest that blends heartfelt storytelling, comedy and music, while staying true to the spirit of the classic series". It is being developed with the estates of Bagpuss's original creators, Oliver Postgate and Peter Firmin.

Bagpuss. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Firmin's daughter Emily appeared in the series as a girl who brought Bagpuss lost property for him to identify.

She said in a statement regarding the new film: "Bagpuss was an integral part of my childhood. To me he wasn't just a character on the screen, he was a friend who taught me about kindness, care, and imagination.

"To see our most magical cat return now is incredibly moving and I'm thrilled that new fans will have the chance to discover him, and that his magic will live on and be shared with the next generation."

Meanwhile, Michael Ford, chief executive of production company Threewise Entertainment, said: "Bagpuss was a 'saggy old cloth' with many a tall tale to tell of grand adventures past and we’re very proud and excited to be bringing this iconic character back to life with the blessing of both the original creators’ estates.

"This family movie will aim to rouse the sleepy old cat from his slumber and reunite him with his spirit of adventure for a fun and heartfelt quest that will delight fans old and new."

