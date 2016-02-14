John Boyega, Dakota Johnson, Taron Egerton, Bel Powley and Brie Larson will battle it out for the honour this year but does winning it guarantee you a slot in the Hollywood heavens?

Let's see what the previous winners have been up to…

2006: James McAvoy

Remind me why he won?

Remember Channel 4's Shameless? He played a blinder as Steve McBride for two series while making big screen gems like Rory O'Shea Was Here, The Last King of Scotland and Starter for 10.

What’s he doing now?

Ever heard of the X-Men? McAvoy’s now probably best known for putting his own stamp on Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier and his role in war drama Atonement. 2015's Victor Frankenstein failed to win over critics but the Scot has The Coldest City – with Charlize Theron and John Goodman – lined up for later this year.

Who else was nominated?

McAvoy pipped 2014 Oscar nominee Chiwitel Ejiofor, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rachel McAdams and Michelle Williams to the post.

2007: Eva Green

Remind me why she won?

French screen siren Green appeared in Kingdom of Heaven with Orlando Bloom but it was her starring role opposite Daniel Craig in Casino Royale - as Vesper Lynd - that propelled her to international stardom.

What's she doing now?

Green's been keeping busy of late with roles in big budget offerings like 300: Rise of An Empire and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. You can currently catch her spicing up the screen as the clairvoyant Vanessa Ives in Sky Atlantic's Penny Dreadful with this December marking her return to cinemas in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Who else was nominated?

Green had stiff competition in the form of Emily Blunt, Naomie Harris, Cillian Murphy and Ben Whishaw.

2008: Shia LaBeouf

Remind me why he won?

LaBeouf's star was aptly on the rise back in 2008 with critically acclaimed roles in films such as Bobby and Disturbia under his belt. Michael Bay's big budget blockbuster Transformers reboot didn't do him any harm either.

What's he doing now?

Shia starred in Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of The Crystal Skull but shied away from the summer blockbusters after that. He most recently appeared in grittier flicks like Lars Von Trier's infamous Nymphomaniac, Lawless and Fury, though not before popping up in the buff (no pun intended) in a Sigur Ros music video.

His next projects are post-apocalyptic thriller Man Down, co-starring Kate Mara and Jai Courtney and American Honey – and in between films he finds time to appear in student art projects sparking internet memes.

Who else was nominated?

Sienna Miller, Ellen Page, Sam Riley and Tang Wei all couldn't cut it when trying to keep up with LaBeouf.

2009: Noel Clarke

Remind me why he won?

The critics went wild for Clarke back in 2006 when he wrote west London coming of age tale Kidulthood so when he wrote, directed and starred in the equally brilliant Adulthood Bafta wasn't shy about handing him an award. The two-year stint in Doctor Who - as Mickey Smith - probably didn't do any harm either.

What is he doing now?

Clarke's a busy writer, director and producer with numerous projects including 4.3.2.1 and The Anomaly under his belt. You might have spotted him in Star Trek: Into Darkness too: He was the fretful father in the opening sequence.

He was back on TV screens last year in missing persons drama Chasing Shadows and is working on completing his Kidulthood trilogy with the latest instalment – Brotherhood.

Who else was nominated?

Michael Cera, Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Hall and Toby Kebbell all had to eat his dust.

2010: Kristen Stewart

Remind me why she won?

Stewart was no stranger to the screen having appeared in a whole host of films including Panic Room (playing Jodie Foster's daughter), Adventureland (opposite Jesse Eisenberg) and of course, The Twilight Saga. The vampire films propelled her to international stardom basically eclipsed her other work.

What is she doing now?

After a long absence, 2015 was a pivotal year for Stewart. She was back on cinema screens in Alzheimer's drama Being Alice, as well as roles in Camp X-Ray, Clouds of Sils Maria and American Ultra. 2016 will see her co-star with Nicholas Hoult in sci-fi drama Equals, plus a performance opposite Michelle Williams and Laura Dern in Certain Women.

Who else was nominated?

Her soon to be co-star Nicholas Hoult, Carey Mulligan, Tahar Rahim and Jesse Eisenberg.

2011: Tom Hardy

Remind me why he won?

Before he was Bane Hardy was being honoured for his work on films like Warrior and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. The British actor - who you might remember as villain Shinzon in Star Trek Nemesis - had quite a few impressive film and TV projects under his belt.

What's he doing now?

Aside from inspiring millions of terrible imitations and the all-important 'Bane Cat' phenomenon, Hardy has popped up in Peaky Blinders, Legend and won widespread critical acclaim for his roles in Mad Max and The Revenant – his performance in the latter earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Who else was nominated?

Gemma Arterton, Andrew Garfield, Aaron Johnson, Emma Stone

2012: Adam Deacon

Remind me why he won?

While Noel Clarke picked up the gong for writing, directing and starring in Kidulthood and Adulthood, it was Casualty alumnus Adam Deacon's starring roles in the films that sealed the deal for him. He went on to collaborate with Clarke, Tamsin Egerton and Emma Roberts on 4.3.2.1 in 2010 before being crowned the rising star two years later.

What's he doing now?

Deacon's been busy with music and TV work, most recently popping up alongside James Nesbitt in Danny Boyle's Channel 4 cop comedy-drama Babylon. But in 2015 he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and hit headlines later that year after he was found guilty of harassment without violence following a string of threatening online messages sent to former friend and actor Noel Clarke.

Who else was nominated?

Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Chris O’Dowd and Eddie Redmayne.

2013: Juno Temple

Remind me why she won?

By 2013 Temple was a veteran of the big screen thanks to roles in Notes on A Scandal, Atonement, St. Trinian's and The Dark Knight Rises. The child actress managed to make the successful transition to more adult roles, impressing critics and audiences alike as she went.

What's she doing now?

Temple went on to star opposite Daniel Radcliffe in fantasy/horror drama Horns, popped up as a good fairy in Disney's Maleficent and joined the cast of Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. 2015 saw her pop up in Far From The Maddening Crowd (with Carey Mulligan and Tom Sturridge) and Whitey Bulger biopic Black Mass, while next week sees the Sky Atlantic debut of her new drama Vinyl – created by Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese

Who else was nominated?

Elizabeth Olsen, Andrea Riseborough, Suraj Sharma and Alicia Vikander.

2014: Will Poulter

Remind me why he won?

E4 School of Comedy alumnus Poulter hit the big time when he headed off to Narnia on The Voyage of The Dawn Treader before popping up in Brit flick Son of Rambow and baring his bits for Jennifer Aniston in smash hit comedy We're The Millers.

What's he doing now?

Since taking on the role of grumpy Gally in the big screen adaptation of Young Adult bestseller The Maze Runner, Poulter is back on the awards circuit this year thanks to his role in Leonardo DiCaprio vehicle The Revenant. The Londoner also appears in War Machine opposite Brad Pitt set for release later this year.

Who else was nominated?

Oscar winner Lupita N'yongo, Dane DeHaan, George MacKay and Lea Seydoux missed out on the night.

2015: Jack O'Connell

Remind me why he won?

O'Connell rose to fame as the troubled but loveable teenager Cook in E4's Skins between 2009-2013. His success as the character got him noticed by producers and he was soon on the big screen leading films like Starred Up and Unbroken with Angelina Jolie.

What's he doing now?

2016 looks set to be another stellar year for the 25-year-old. Already in the can is Tulip Fever about a young artist who falls in love with a married woman and co-starring the likes of Cara Delevingne, Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz. Also set for release later this year is Money Monster which sees O'Connell play a gunman alongside Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Who else was nominated?

Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie, Belle's Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Whiplash's Miles Teller and Fault in Our Stars actress Shailene Woodley all lost out to Jack on the night.

The British Academy film awards air on BBC One, 14th February