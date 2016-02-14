Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film is inspired by the real-life experiences of fur trapper Hugh Glass (DiCaprio) and co-stars Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson and Will Poulter.

Shooting took place in Canada, the USA and Argentina over nine months, with DiCaprio telling Yahoo: "I can name 30 or 40 sequences that were some of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. Whether it’s going in and out of frozen rivers, or sleeping in animal carcasses, or what I ate on set. [I was] enduring freezing cold and possible hypothermia constantly."

DiCaprio has dominated the lead actor categories across this year's awards ceremonies, picking up gongs at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Tonight he saw off competition from Bryan Cranston (Trumbo), Matt Damon (The Martian), Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs) and last year's winner Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl).

All eyes will be on DiCaprio at the Oscars later this month when he makes his sixth bid to get his hands on one of the coveted golden statuettes.