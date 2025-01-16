Speaking about the inclusion of Father Figure, Reijn recently told Entertainment Weekly that she knew she wanted the track as the film's anthem before she'd even written the script.

"I had the idea for the powerful woman running a robotics company and an intern dominating her sexually," she said. "That was it. I didn't have anything on paper. But one thing I knew I wanted was 'Father Figure.' This song came before the full scripts, before the first page, before the first treatment, anything."

She added: "I wanted to use that song because I knew I wanted to make a comedy of manners about power and consent and sex and control. That song embodies, for me, the whole thing that I'm trying to do, which is put everything on its head and turn it inside out."

Babygirl also treats viewers to the first new song from Sky Ferreira in two years, but which other songs feature in the soundtrack? Read on for the full list.

Babygirl soundtrack: Full list of songs in the film



Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson as Babygirl A24

The full list of songs in the film is as follows:

It's Christmas by Carl Coccomo

by Carl Coccomo Dancing on My Own by Robyn

by Robyn Carres by Crowander

by Crowander 12 Clock by The Skyler Hagner Big Band

by The Skyler Hagner Big Band De Toneelacademie by De Jeugd Van Tegenwoordig

by De Jeugd Van Tegenwoordig Never Tear Us Apart by INXS

by INXS Father Figure by George Michael

by George Michael Sleeper by Badbadnotgood and Charlotte Day Wilson

by Badbadnotgood and Charlotte Day Wilson Deceptacon by Le Tigre

by Le Tigre Creep by Yellow Claw, Stolenhoff and Police In Paris

by Yellow Claw, Stolenhoff and Police In Paris Crush by Yellow Claw, Natte Visstick feat Rhyme

by Yellow Claw, Natte Visstick feat Rhyme LSD by Yellow Claw feat Syaqish

by Yellow Claw feat Syaqish Leash by Sky Ferreira



Who composed the score for Babygirl?

The film's score was composed by Cristobal Tapia de Veer.

Veer is best known for his work on The White Lotus, Utopia and Smile 2.

Babygirl is released in UK cinemas on Friday 10th January 2025.

