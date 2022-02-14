In what could be considered something of a surprise result, a whopping 36% of respondents to our exclusive poll chose that option – with more than 2,000 votes having been cast in total.

The kiss between Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) at the end of Avengers: Endgame has been voted the best movie kiss of all time by RadioTimes.com readers.

The iconic spaghetti kiss in Lady and the Tramp came in second place – but was some way behind top spot with just 14% of the vote – while the beach kiss from Moonlight and Han and Leia's first kiss in The Empire Strikes Back were tied in third place, managing 13% apiece.

Several classic smooches fared rather less well in the poll, with the kiss between Rick (Humphrey Bogart) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) managing just 5% of the vote, while classic kiss scenes from Titanic and When Harry Met Sally scored just 4% and 3% respectively.

Of the other kisses to have featured in the poll, the upside-down kiss from Spider-Man received 5% of votes, while the kissing in the rain scene from The Notebook and the final kiss from Ghost each managed 4%.

The Endgame kiss comes at the very end of the film's runtime, after Steve has decided to remain in the past and spend his life with Peggy.

The scene sees the pair slow-dance in their living room to a recording of the big band song It's Been a Long, Long Time, before they share a kiss that warmed the hearts of millions of MCU fans.

