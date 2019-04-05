"OK, so here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4 and 5," Cameron said in the clip. "This is top secret, this is like the Manhattan Project, with my old buddy Vin, and we're actually going to give him the flashy thing from Men in Black when he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he's seen 'cause he can not carry the tale."

Guess Cameron's really not playing around about making four films, then...

"There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with and learn from," Diesel said, adding "all things come, I guess."

The Avatar sequels have been shrouded in secrecy, but as production is now underway, we're hoping to get a bit more insight in the coming months.

We do know that Kate Winslet will be the lead in at least one of the films – though whether it's the same one as Diesel is unclear. Winslet was reportedly picked for the project because of her ability to hold her breath underwater for seven minutes...

We hope Diesel is a seasoned swimmer, too.

Avatar 2 is set to be released in UK cinemas in December 2020