Avatar: Fire and Ash has revealed its runtime ahead of its release in cinemas on 19th December – and it’s the longest film in the series so far.



The film, which is the third entry in James Cameron’s long-running blockbuster franchise, will clock in at a whopping three hours and 15 minutes.

That’s three minutes longer than the previous entry, 2022’s The Way of Water, which had a hefty runtime of three hours and 12 minutes.

Cameron previously explained why Avatar: Fire and Ash will be longer than its predecessors.

Speaking to Empire magazine earlier this year, he said: "In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of movie 2. The [film] was moving like a bullet train, and we weren't drilling down enough on character. So I said, 'Guys, we've got to split it.'"

He added: "Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than movie 2."

Despite The Way of Water’s critical and financial success, some fans were quick to complain about the film’s three-hour runtime.

Avatar: Fire and Ash. 20th Century Studios

Defending its length, Cameron told Empire: “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. 'The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a f*****g break."

He added: “I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce fans to a new Na'vi clan known as the Ash People, set to be the antagonists in the new movie.

A trailer was released for the new film back in July, teasing epic battle sequences, as well as giving fans a first look at the fiery leader of the new clan, Varang (Oona Chaplin).

"One year after settling in with the Metkayina Clan, Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death," the synopsis reads.

"Eventually, they encounter a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe called the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang, who has allied with Jake's enemy, Quaritch, as the conflict on Pandora escalates to devastating consequences."

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release on Friday 19th December 2025.

