Director James Cameron is back with Avatar: The Way of Water , which continues the story from his 2009 film Avatar.

The sequel to the biggest film in history is now out in cinemas.

Set a decade on, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) now have a family of their own but the dangerous invasive power of the Resources Development Administration (RDA) continues to pose a threat to their existence.

If that wasn't enough, an old foe threatens to reemerge and could destroy all they hold dear.

Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water and who they play in the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water cast - Full list of characters and actors

The following cast members appear in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri and Dr Grace Augustine

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman

CCH Pounder as Mo'at

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

Jermaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

Britain Dalton as Lo'ak

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk

Bailey Bass as Tsireya

Filip Geljo as Aonung

Duane Evans, Jr as Rotxo

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Dileep Rao as Dr Max Patel

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Here is more to know about the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sam Worthington as Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Jake Sully? The protagonist of the first film, Jake is a human who fell for the Na'vi warrior Neytiri and sides with her people against the humans invading Pandora. At the end of the first film, he chose to permanently take the form of a Na'vi after having accessed a body through the Avatar programme. Now he is a father and mate.

What else has Sam Worthington been in? An Australian actor, Worthington has also appeared in blockbuster films such as Clash of the Titans, Wrath of the Titans, Terminator Salvation, The Debt, Everest, Hacksaw Ridge, The Shack, Fractured, and Man on a Ledge.

Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Neytiri? The future Tsahìk of her Na'vi clan and the mate of Jake, the pair have made a family together.

What else has Zoe Saldaña? Outside of Avatar, Saldaña is best known for her franchise roles of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Nyota Uhuru in the Star Trek films. The actress has also appeared in The Adam Project and From Scratch on Netflix.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri and Dr Grace Augustine

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Kiri? Jake and Neytiri's adopted Na'vi teenage daughter.

Who is Dr Grace Augustine? A human scientist who sided with Jake and the Na'vi in the first film and lost her life for it.

What else has Sigourney Weaver been in? An iconic Hollywood star and multiple award-winning actress who is best known for her role as Ellen Ripley in the Alien films and Dana Barrett in the Ghostbusters films. Weaver has also starred in Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl, The Ice Storm, Holes, The Village, and WALL-E.

Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Stephen Lang as Colonel Quaritch in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Colonel Miles Quaritch? The chief antagonist of the first film, Quaritch led the military forces of the RDA against the Na'vi on Pandora but was killed. In the new film, Quaritch is resurrected as a Recombinant - an Avatar with human memories.

What else has Stephen Lang been in? The American actor is best known for his roles in Manhunter, Gettysburg, Tombstone, Gods and Generals, Public Enemies, Conan the Barbarian, The Girl on the Train, and Don't Breathe.

Kate Winslet as Ronal

Kate Winslet as Ronal in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Ronal? A free diver of the reef people clan of the Metkayina and the pregnant wife of Tonowari.

What else has Kate Winslet been in? The iconic British actress is a Hollywood star and Oscar winning performer. Winslet's most iconic role was as Rose in James Cameron's Titanic, along with roles in Sense and Sensibility, Heavenly Creatures, Finding Neverland, Little Children, The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Steve Jobs, Mildred Pierce, and Mare of Easttown.

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari

Cliff Curtis as Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Tonowari? The chief of the reef people clan of Metkayina and the husband of Ronal.

What else has Cliff Curtis been in? The New Zealand actor has appeared in films such as Three Kings, Whale Rider, Collateral Damage, The Dark Horse, and Doctor Sleep.

Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman

Who is Dr Norm Spellman? A member of the Avatar program who sided with the Na'vi against the RDA in the first film.

What else has Joel David Moore been in? Moore is best known for his turns in Dodgeball, Grandma's Boy, Art School Confidential, and Hatchet.

CCH Pounder as Mo'at

Who is Mo'at? The mother of Neytiri and the Tsahìk of the Omaticaya people.

What else has CCH Pounder been in? The Guyanese-American actress is known for her television roles on The X Files, ER, The Shield, The No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Warehouse 13, Sons of Anarchy, NCIS: New Orleans, and Justice League Unlimited.

Edie Falco as General Frances Ardmore

Who is General Frances Ardmore? The commander in charge of the RDA forces.

What else has Edie Falco been in? The American actress is best known for her iconic television role as Carmela Soprano in The Sopranos and her subsequent role as titular Nurse Jackie in the medical dark comedy. Falco also appeared in Oz, Horace & Pete, and Law & Order: True Crime.

Brendan Cowell as Captain Mick Scoresby

Who is Captain Mick Scoresby? The head of a private sector marine hunting vessel on Pandora.

What else has Brendan Cowell been in? Cowell has appeared in television series such as Love My Way, Game of Thrones, The Borgias, Brock, and Press.

Jermaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin

Who is Dr Ian Garvin? A marine biologist.

What else has Jermaine Clement been in? The New Zealand actor is best known as part of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, plus roles in What We Do in the Shadows, Men in Black 3, People Places Things, The Festival, and Moana.

Jamie Flatters as Neteyam

Who is Neteyam? The first son and eldest child of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

What else has Jamie Flatters been in? This is Flatters' first major role.

Britain Dalton as Lo'ak

Who is Lo'ak? The second son of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

What else has Britain Dalton been in? Dalton also appeared in Ready Player One and Goliath.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk

Who is Tuk? The eight-year-old youngest child of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

What else has Trinity Jo-Li Bliss been in? Bliss appeared in television roles in Mr Corman and The Garcias.

Jack Champion as Miles 'Spider' Socorro

Jack Champion as Miles 'Spider' Socorro in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Miles Socorro? The teenage human son of Quatrich who was rescued and adopted by Jake and Neytiri.

What else has Jack Champion been in? This is Champion's first major role.

Bailey Bass as Tsireya

Bailey Bass as Tsireya in Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

Who is Tsireya? A free diver of the Metkayina clan and the daughter of Ronal and Tonowari.

What else has Bailey Bass been in? Bass has appeared in the Interview with the Vampire series.

Filip Geljo as Aonung

Who is Aonung? A free diver and hunter of the Metkayina people and the son of Ronal and Tonowari.

What else has Filip Geljo been in? This is Geljo's first major role.

Duane Evans, Jr as Rotxo

Who is Roxto? A free diver and hunter of the Metkayina people.

What else has Duane Evans, Jr been in? This is Evans's first major role.

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge

Who is Parker Selfridge? The former corporate executive led the mining operation on Pandora and created conflict with the Na'vi.

What else has Giovanni Ribisi been in? Ribisi is best known for his roles in Lost in Translation, Ted, Ted 2, Contradband, Selma, and Friends.

Dileep Rao as Dr Max Patel

Who is Dr Max Patel? A scientist who worked in the Avatar program in the first film but came to aid Jake Sully in his war in fighting alongside the Na'vi.

What else has Dileep Rao been in? Rao is best known for his roles in the films Drag Me to Hell and Inception.

Matt Gerald as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet

Who is Corporal Lyle Wainfleet? A mercenary in the marine army of the RDA who fought against the Na'vi in the first film and was killed, but is revived as a Recombinant in the new film.

What else has Matt Gerald been in? Gerald is best known for his roles in Marvel One-Shot All Hail the King and the Netflix series Daredevil.

