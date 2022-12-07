It might be over a decade since the original Avatar movie, but some fans have kept the hype up during that period, clamouring not only for the continuation of James Cameron’s storytelling in the faraway land of Pandora, but also many elements of the production, such as the visuals and the soundtrack.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to land in cinemas next week, 13 years after the original Avatar movie, transporting viewers to Pandora’s underwater world.

Well, it looks like Avatar 2 might just deliver on that final point, if the latest news on the soundtrack is anything to go by.

On Sunday (December 4th), four-time Grammy winner The Weeknd revealed that he has contributed a brand new song to the sequel's soundtrack by sharing a clip of the track on Twitter.

The Canadian singer then posted another teaser today (December 7th) with the sequel’s release date (December 16th), and indicated we can expect the full song to be released on the day before (December 15th).

Avatar: The Way of Water will reintroduce us to Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and much of the original cast almost 15 years after the events of Avatar, as well as introducing a whole new tribe: the water-dwelling Metkayina.

While not much else is known about the plot, the first reactions and reviews to the sequel have been overwhelmingly positive, with many critics claiming to have been blown away by the visuals.

Read on for everything we know about the soundtrack of the movie.

Avatar 2 soundtrack: When will it be released?

Avatar: The Way of Water. 20th Century Studios

If The Weeknd's Tweet is anything to go by, we can expect the sequel's soundtrack to become available on 15th December 2022 - the day before the sequel's hotly-anticipated release.

It's expected to feature both instrumental songs and hits from different artists.

Avatar 2 soundtrack: Song list for the sequel

While we don't have an official list as yet, fans have been given a taste of what's to come, with The Weeknd revealing he has contributed a brand new song to the sequel.

Although the singer's first Tweet (below) only gives us a few seconds of the tune alongside the sequel’s logo, it appears to be a dramatic choral melody punctuated with a booming drum beat.

Shortly after his first Tweet, the singer retweeted the official Avatar account’s post that had the caption: “#AvatarTheWayOfWater x @theWeeknd,” confirming the news of the collaboration.

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd has contributed to a film’s soundtrack. His single Earned It appeared in Fifty Shades of Grey, and he is also behind Devil May Cry, which features in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

We'll update this page with more information once we know more about Avatar 2's soundtrack.

