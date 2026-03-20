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Does Arthur Shelby appear in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?
Tommy's older brother – as played by Paul Anderson – played a crucial role in many of the Birmingham gangster saga's most important moments.
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Published: Friday, 20 March 2026 at 9:00 am
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