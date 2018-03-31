Schwarzenegger is stable following surgery to replace a pulmonary valve that was originally replaced over 20 years ago.

"Governor Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was successfully replaced and he is currently recovering from the surgery and is in a stable condition. We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," spokesman Daniel Ketchell said in a statement.

Advertisement

The former governor of California is set to return to the Terminator franchise for an upcoming reboot.