The top 20 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie quotes

Here's a look back at some of Arnie's most memorable film quotes - expect some meaty nuggets of machismo and extreme punning

1. “I’ll be back!” [The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Commando, The Running Man, Twins, Total Recall, Last Action Hero]

2. “Consider that a divorce!” [After shooting his fake wife Sharon Stone in the head – Total Recall]

3. “If it bleeds, we can kill it.” [Predator]

4. “You are one ugly motherf****r!” [After the alien predator removes its helmet – Predator]

5. “Hasta la vista, baby!” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

6. “I let him go.” [After dropping a man off a cliff – Commando]

7. “He had to split.” [After cutting Buzzsaw in half with his own chainsaw – The Running Man]

8. “What a hothead!” [After blowing up Fireball with his own flamethrower tank – The Running Man]

9. “What a pain in the neck.” [After strangling Sub-Zero with barbed wire – The Running Man]

10. “Here’s your Sub-Zero… now plain zero.” [See above]

11. “Let off some steam.” [After impaling Bennett on a steam pipe – Commando]

12. “Stick around.” [After pinning a man to a tree with a knife – Predator]

13. “Knock-knock.” [After smashing a door down – Predator]

14. “Come with me if you want to live.” [Terminator 2: Judgment Day]

15. “I’m not into politics, I’m into survival.” [The Running Man]

16. “What is best in life? To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentation of their women!” [Conan the Barbarian]

17. “I eat Green Berets for breakfast. And right now, I’m very hungry!” [Commando]

18. “You’ve just been erased.” [Eraser]

19. “You’re a funny guy Sully, I like you. That’s why I’m going to kill you last.” [Commando]

20. “I lied.” [After not killing Sully last – Commando]