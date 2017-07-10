According to The Mirror, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli is reportedly working hard behind the scenes to secure both big names for the new movie.

A source involved in the project said: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.

"It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

More like this

Broccoli is said to be “talking the singer round” and is "determined" to secure her for the next film.

In an explosive interview in 2015, Craig revealed that if he were to sign up to do another Bond film it would "only be for the money", that it was "a drag" having to be in peak physical condition for the role and when he was asked which actor he would like to see take on the character next he said "I don't give a f**k".

Advertisement

It seems like a lot can change in two years.