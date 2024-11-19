Apple TV+ confirms tell-all Fleetwood Mac documentary featuring interviews with beloved rock band members
The film will see the band – including Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks – "share their extraordinary story in their own words".
Apple TV+ has announced that it will be producing and releasing a "definitive" new documentary about legendary band Fleetwood Mac.
Directed by Frank Marshall – who has previously made films about The Bee Gees and The Beach Boys – the film will see band members including Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks "share their extraordinary story in their own words".
The band will reflect on their history over more than five decades, with viewers treated to never-before-seen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie.
According to a synopsis, it will "explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have not only stood the test of time but are indeed timeless masterpieces".
Meanwhile, the documentary will also cover "what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart".
Speaking about the project, Marshall said that he was "fascinated" by the story of how the band's achievements came about.
"Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend," he said. "This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."
Meanwhile, producer Nicholas Ferrall said he was "thrilled" to work with Marshall on the film, calling Fleetwood Mac a musical phenomenon whose alchemy is almost beyond comprehension.
"White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into both the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac as a whole," he explaimed.
"And to do this with the support and reach of Apple is quite wonderful."
