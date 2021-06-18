The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie addresses Captain America 4 speculation

When The Falcon and the Winter Solider ended with Sam Wilson finally taking up the Captain America mantle, many Marvel fans felt it would only be a matter of time until Anthony Mackie took on the role in a new big-screen outing.

But despite reports a fourth Captain America film is in the works, Mackie has denied any knowledge about playing the character in any future projects – at least for now.

Speaking to Variety he said, “I didn’t get a call or email – nothing” and explained that the first person who told him about the rumours was someone serving him at a grocery store.

“So I’m standing in line, and he’s like, ‘Yo, so is this real?'” he said. “He knew the whole breakdown of everything before I did. I hadn’t heard anything. I’m like, ‘Dude, you got breaking news in the grocery store!'”

And Mackie isn’t the only Marvel personality to play down the reports, with The Falcon and the Winter Solider writer Malcolm Spellman also having gone on record regarding the rumours.

Back in April, Spellman – who is crucially also writing Captain America 4 – told ComicBook.com, “Who said it? Did Kevin [Feige] say it? I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself!”

It seems that we can’t bank on Mackie taking on the main role just yet then, although it would be equally unwise to rule out the possibility based on these quotes – Marvel has been known to like a degree of secrecy around its properties, after all.

It was revealed in April that Captain America 4 was in development with Spellman as a writer, although there has still not been official confirmation from Marvel, nor is a director currently attached to the project.