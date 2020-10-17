The screenplay comes from Barry screenwriter Adam Mansbach, who created the story with actor Shamier Anderson (who serves as an executive producer on the project).

Plot details beyond the central premise have not been revealed at this stage, but it certainly sounds like an intriguing concept. Additionally, it's also reported there was significant interest from several studios in signing the rights.

Samberg's previous film credits include, That’s My Boy, Celeste and Jesse Forever and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Most recently he starred in the Groundhog Day-esque rom-com Palm Springs, which was released in July and told the story of two wedding guests stuck in a time loop, and develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

Meanwhile, in addition to his recurring role on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Robinson is best known for his role as Darryl Philbin in the US version of The Office.

Common is best known for his rapping career, but has also had acting credits in films including Date Night, Terminator Salvation and John Wick: Chapter Two.

