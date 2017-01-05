The festival will run in Glasgow for 11 days before closing with the world premiere of Mad To Be Normal – a new film chronicling the life of Scottish psychiatrist R. D. Laing, played by Tennant. Elisabeth Moss co-stars in the film as Laing's lover Angie, along with Michael Gambon and Gabriel Byrne.

Tribute will also be paid to late art critic John Berger (who died earlier this month) with the Scottish premiere of The Seasons in Quincy: Four Portraits of John Berger – a collaboration between Tilda Swinton, Colin MacCabe and Christopher Roth with composer Simon Fisher Turner which has been five years in the making.

Tickets for both the opening and closing galas at the Glasgow Film Theatre will go on sale at 10am on Monday 9th January. The full programme for the 2017 festival will be announced on 18th January.