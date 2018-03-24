Variety reports that Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton have been in talks about having their likenesses used for "a superhero-themed movie working off of the “girl power” message".

Each character would be voiced by a member of the group and have a 'girl power' that reflected the particular girl's personality.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but we're sure fans will be VERY excited. They've been eagerly awaiting news of a tour or new music from the group since the girls shared an Instagram snap of their reunion in February.

If the movie DOES happen we've got just one request. It needs to feature that Spice Girls bus. And a very flustered Richard E Grant type character.

