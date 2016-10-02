An animated guide to the magical creatures from Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
The Thunderbird, Occamy, Niffler, Nundu, Erumpent and Graphorn all feature in this handy guide to some of JK Rowling's creations from the new film
We've caught glimpses of some of JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts in the recent trailer for the upcoming new movie, and been told a bit more about them too.
But here's a handy way to see them in action, together with a brief guide to their behaviour, habits and special abilities, courtesy of the official Fantastic Beasts Twitter account...
Thunderbird
"The Thunderbird's powerful wings can generate storms, especially when faced with danger."
Occamy
"Also known as a choranaptyxic, the Occamy will grow or shrink to fit certain places."
Niffler
"Although small and cute, the Niffler can be quite destructive in its pursuit of sparkly things."
Nundu
"Extremely dangerous and hard to subdue, the Nundu moves silently despite its gigantic size."
Erumpent
"Despite its friendly disposition, an Erumpent's thick hide can repel most spells and charms."
Graphorn
"The last breeding pair of Graphorns are in the safe hands of Newt Scamander."
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is in UK cinemas from 18th November