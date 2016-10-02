Thunderbird

"The Thunderbird's powerful wings can generate storms, especially when faced with danger."

Occamy

"Also known as a choranaptyxic, the Occamy will grow or shrink to fit certain places."

Niffler

"Although small and cute, the Niffler can be quite destructive in its pursuit of sparkly things."

More like this

Nundu

"Extremely dangerous and hard to subdue, the Nundu moves silently despite its gigantic size."

Erumpent

"Despite its friendly disposition, an Erumpent's thick hide can repel most spells and charms."

Graphorn

"The last breeding pair of Graphorns are in the safe hands of Newt Scamander."

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them is in UK cinemas from 18th November