She’s acknowledged as one of a number of American comedians who have pushed the boundaries, with a razor- sharp satirical wit that takes in everything from politics (she does a deadly Hillary Clinton impression) to how men react to pregnant women. She writes, directs and produces her own shows (including the sitcom Welcome to Sweden and several episodes of Parks), is a successful author and, of course, acts, too. Her latest role is in Pixar’s animated adventure Inside Out, voicing the character Joy, one of the inner emotions ruling the behaviour of an 11-year-old girl named Riley.

When I suggest that Poehler is forging a new path for female comedy, she protests, saying, “I think that would be presumptuous. But I do feel I’m in a ‘straddle’ generation. I see the younger generation and I’m lucky enough to work with them, and I’m also very respectful and in debt to the generation that came before, who had harder obstacles to overcome than I did.”

Poehler grew up in a happy home where banter over dinner with her brother Greg (who co-writes Welcome to Sweden) was part of family life. “There was an expectation to keep up at the table,” she says. “Brits understand this – you kind of have to get good at teasing and you have to be able to take it and give it. You guys call it taking the p*** – and we learned that early on.”

Growing up, her own comedy influences were not exclusively American. “Monty Python and The Carol Burnett Show were the two shows that seemed to be on in our house all the time. My mom watched a lot of British comedy for a suburban schoolteacher from Boston. Later I was watching a lot of early SNL (Saturday Night Live), Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner.”