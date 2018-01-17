“Yes,” Yates replied when EW asked him if this city-hopping would continue. “Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.”

So, where will Fantastic Beasts 3 be set? Could we see a glimpse of another European city? Will we have to witness the horrors of Nurmengard, Grindlewald’s prison that some have speculated has its roots in the German city of Nuremberg? Or perhaps we'll get a look into magic further afield – we’d definitely want to see what a wizarding Tokyo looks like.

Unsurprisingly Yates didn’t spill all the magic beans, but we do already know a city close to home is set to make an appearance in the franchise: Warner Bros revealed that part of Fantastic Beasts 2 sequel will be set in London. And we would be excited about that, but it turns out that when the film was set, March 1927, there was a nation-wide influenza outbreak. Here's hoping Dumbledore's had his jab before taking on Grindelwald.