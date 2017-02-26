Paxton starred in a series of big hits by director James Cameron, starting with The Terminator in 1984, followed by the sci-fi classic Aliens, True Lies and Titanic.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and their two children.

The family statement said: “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

More like this

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton won an Emmy for his performance in the TV mini-series Hatfields and McCoys, alongside Kevin Costner. He also earned three Best Actor Golden Globe nominations for his starring role in the HBO drama Big Love.

Advertisement

When he died he was working on a crime thriller TV series - Training Day - for the US network CBS. His final big-screen role will be in the thriller The Circle, alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, who tweeted today hailing Paxton as “a wonderful man”.