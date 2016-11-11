A new film exploring the life of Alan Bennett, one of Britain's best-loved writers, is to premiere in cinemas around the country as part of a live event featuring a Q&A with the man himself.

Advertisement

Inspired by his acerbic and often hilarious personal journals, Alan Bennett's Diaries follows him to places that have been signifiant in his life. In New York – the scene of his early triumph in comedy stage revue Beyond the Fringe – he accepts an award from the city's Public Library. In Shepherd's Bush he records an episode of Radio 3 music and chat show Private Passions. On the East Coast railway line, he explains why he'd like to see it renationalised. And of course there's the Yorkshire village he still calls home.