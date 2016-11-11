Alan Bennett fans can watch a new film about him followed by a live interview in cinemas this month
A new film exploring the life of Alan Bennett, one of Britain's best-loved writers, is to premiere in cinemas around the country as part of a live event featuring a Q&A with the man himself.
Inspired by his acerbic and often hilarious personal journals, Alan Bennett's Diaries follows him to places that have been signifiant in his life. In New York – the scene of his early triumph in comedy stage revue Beyond the Fringe – he accepts an award from the city's Public Library. In Shepherd's Bush he records an episode of Radio 3 music and chat show Private Passions. On the East Coast railway line, he explains why he'd like to see it renationalised. And of course there's the Yorkshire village he still calls home.
The film will air on BBC2 over the Christmas period but before then fans can see it in a selection of cinemas around the country, followed by a live interview session with Bennett, hosted by Radio 4's Sue MacGregor, on Wednesday 16th November from Alan's local community library in Primrose Hill.
Below you can get a flavour of the film as Alan looks back through old photos and remembers his family...