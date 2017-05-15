Boothe first came to prominence during the 1980s, where he won a lead actor Emmy for portraying the titular cult leader in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. He went on to enjoy TV roles in Western drama Deadwood as Cy Tolliver, the ruthless owner of the Bella Union Saloon, Vice-President and then President Noah Daniels on 24, and Lamar Wyatt in Nashville.

The clip below contains strong language

Boothe also appeared in the first of Marvel's Avengers films as shadowy government worker Gideon Malick, a role he redeemed for the TV series Agents of SHIELD.

During his career he developed a reputation for playing memorable villains, which included senator Roark in Sin City (2005) and wicked gunslinger and outlaw Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone (1993).

Boothe leaves behind his wife and four children.