Agents of Shield and Sin City star Powers Boothe dies aged 68
Boothe also starred in Nashville, Deadwood and 24
Powers Boothe – star of the film Sin City and TV shows including Marvel's Agents of SHIELD – has died aged 68.
His publicist confirmed to EW that the actor died of natural causes on Sunday morning at his home in Los Angeles.
Boothe first came to prominence during the 1980s, where he won a lead actor Emmy for portraying the titular cult leader in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. He went on to enjoy TV roles in Western drama Deadwood as Cy Tolliver, the ruthless owner of the Bella Union Saloon, Vice-President and then President Noah Daniels on 24, and Lamar Wyatt in Nashville.
The clip below contains strong language
Boothe also appeared in the first of Marvel's Avengers films as shadowy government worker Gideon Malick, a role he redeemed for the TV series Agents of SHIELD.
During his career he developed a reputation for playing memorable villains, which included senator Roark in Sin City (2005) and wicked gunslinger and outlaw Curly Bill Brocius in Tombstone (1993).
Boothe leaves behind his wife and four children.