Singing superstar Adele has been cast in her debut film role, with the musician set to form part of a star-studded ensemble in a new project from fashion designer-turned-director Tom Ford.

James Bond contender Aaron Taylor Johnson, Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper and Superman and Nosferatu star Nicholas Hoult are among the other big names with key roles in Cry to Heaven, which is adapted from the 1982 novel of the same name by Interview with a Vampire writer Ann Rice.

Ford has himself adapted the book, which is set against a backdrop of opera in 18th century Italy and follows a Venetian noble and a castrated Calabrian singer as they try to find success in that world.

Meanwhile, number of other high-profile actors are also set to star in the film, with Deadline reporting there are parts for Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, Daryl McCormack and Colin Firth – the latter of whom was Oscar-nominated for his lead role in Ford's 2009 directorial debut A Single Man.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Ford – primarily known for his work in the fashion industry – has only made two feature films in his career so far, following up the aforementioned A Single Man with the more divisive Nocturnal Animals back in 2016, so it will certainly be interesting to see what he serves up this time.

According to reports, the film has already begun pre-production ahead of a shooting start date in January, with filming set to take place in both London and Rome.

Meanwhile, a late autumn release date is currently being eyed, which suggests a probable festival premiere and awards aspirations.

Who knows, perhaps Adele could add an acting Oscar to the Best Original Song gong she won for Skyfall back in 2013.

