In the build up to the release of The Force Awakens, "Where's Luke?" became a commonly asked question as Mark Hamill's well-loved character Luke Skywalker failed to materialise in any of the trailers or promotional material (unless you count that hand).

Advertisement

After everyone finally saw the film there was then much made of the fact that, in his brief appearance at the end, he was given precisely zero words of dialogue. So a fan who recently asked Hamill whether it was awkward sitting in silence during the early read-throughs for the film, had a point.