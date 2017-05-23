As the news filtered through, stars shared their tributes and memories of Moore on social media.

Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright was one of the first to share his thoughts online, saying, "My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot."

Pinewood Studios' Twitter feed, for years the home of 007 in the UK, also posted a message of condolence. Moore once described Pinewood as his "second home".

Michael Ball called Moore "my dearest uncle", while Russell Crowe's short but sweet message simply said, "Roger Moore, loved him".

Sir Roger Moore was one of Unicef's longest serving Goodwill Ambassadors, having worked with the international charity since 1991.

Unicef executive director Anthony Lake paid tribute to his charity efforts, saying that "the world has lost one of its great champions for children – and the entire Unicef family has lost a great friend."

He continued, "In his most famous roles as an actor, Sir Roger was the epitome of cool sophistication; but in his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, he was a passionate – and highly persuasive – advocate for children. He once said that it was up to all of us to give children a more peaceful future. Together with [his wife] Lady Kristina, he worked very hard to do so."

The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner called Moore also shared the news of the passing of his "friend" Moore.

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston called Moore "generous and kind" in a post on Twitter.

Boy George dubbed him "the king of cool".

