"Of course I am disappointed, but this is not to take away the greatness (of the films nominated)," she added.

There was always going to be a spotlight on this year's nominees – 2015 saw the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite trending on social media after the nominations were announced – and yet the 2016 shortlist shows little progress.

The only films featuring African American protagonists up for awards in major categories are Creed and Straight Outta Compton, both picking up one nod apiece for supporting actor and original screenplay respectively. But even those nominations have attracted criticism:

Elsewhere the omission of Michael B Jordan for his leading role in Creed and Idris Elba for his supporting role in Beasts Of No Nation left Twitter unimpressed.

The Revenant leads this year's nominations with 12, including a nod for latino director Alejandro González Iñárritu, but after The Academy's drawn out attempts at diversity, #OscarsSoWhite continues to rumble on.