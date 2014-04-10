He's starred in new releases Need For Speed and A Long Way Down, plus he's set to appear in Exodus: Gods and Kings, Fathers and Daughters and Triple Nine.

This trailer, for Decoding Annie Parker, sees the star act alongside Helen Hunt and Samantha Morton in a movie about real-life cancer patient Annie Parker and geneticist Mary-Claire King. The film follows the two women whose lives are devoted to finding a hereditary link to certain types of breast cancer. Paul plays Paul, the husband of Annie Parker (Morton).

Decoding Annie Parker is being released in cinemas and on demand later this year.

More like this

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes