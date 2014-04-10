Aaron Paul has very long hair in Decoding Annie Parker trailer
The Breaking Bad star acts alongside Helen Hunt and Samantha Morton in the real-life story of the hunt for a cure for cancer
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is in ANOTHER trailer. And he's got really long hair.
The 34-year-old actor rose to notoriety playing Jesse Pinkman in American drama Breaking Bad – and since the hugely successful series came to a close last year Paul's film career has taken off.
He's starred in new releases Need For Speed and A Long Way Down, plus he's set to appear in Exodus: Gods and Kings, Fathers and Daughters and Triple Nine.
This trailer, for Decoding Annie Parker, sees the star act alongside Helen Hunt and Samantha Morton in a movie about real-life cancer patient Annie Parker and geneticist Mary-Claire King. The film follows the two women whose lives are devoted to finding a hereditary link to certain types of breast cancer. Paul plays Paul, the husband of Annie Parker (Morton).
Decoding Annie Parker is being released in cinemas and on demand later this year.