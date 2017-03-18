Don't expect a revealing look at Obama's White House, though. The book – published in 2018 – is thought to focus more on the workplace itself and the relationship between staffers.

The new film has a stellar team behind it, produced by Michael Sugar who oversaw Oscar-winning drama Spotlight.

It joins a spate of projects inspired by recent American politics. Two series – Barry and Southside with You – will chart Obama's youth, while three upcoming shows will focus on the battle for the White House between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: Tom Hanks is producing an HBO drama, Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal is working on an election miniseries and the next season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story will take place around last year's vote.