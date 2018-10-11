Why? Because of ongoing "discussions" between the cinema chain and the studio behind the movie.

"We are working very hard to try and bring you A Star Is Born," Vue Cinemas said in a statement on Twitter. "We are still in discussions with the studio and apologise to all of our customers who were looking forward to seeing the film at Vue. Keep an eye out for further updates."

On 2nd October, Vue told one disgruntled fan that the film had not been scheduled "due to operational reasons" – but that this "may change in the future."

More like this

Advertisement

The film has been labelled a "triumph" by critics, with Radio Times reviewer Alan Jones calling it "surprisingly slick and emotionally affecting."