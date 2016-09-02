Now, fans have been pondering for months why exactly Jyn should be selected for such an important task. It's generally been agreed that it has something to do with her father, revealed to be scientist Galen Erso (played by actor Mads Mikkelson).

Now, finally, we have the full story, thanks to the release of an official synopsis for Star Wars novel Catalyst by James Luceno, set prior to the events of Rogue One.

The synopsis confirms that Galen is indeed responsible for building the Death Star superweapon – although it's not quite as simple as everyone expects.

Here's the full synopsis.

"As a member of Chancellor Palpatine’s top secret Death Star project, Orson Krennic is determined to develop a superweapon before their enemies can. And an old friend of Krennic’s, the brilliant scientist Galen Erso, could be the key. "Galen’s energy-focused research has captured the attention of both Krennic and his foes, making the scientist a crucial pawn in the galactic conflict. But after Krennic rescues Galen, his wife, Lyra, and their young daughter, Jyn, from Separatist kidnappers, the Erso family is deeply in Krennic’s debt. Krennic then offers Galen an extraordinary opportunity: to continue his scientific studies with every resource put utterly at his disposal. While Galen and Lyra believe that his energy research will be used purely in altruistic ways, Krennic has other plans that will finally make the Death Star a reality."

So there you go – Jyn's motivation for stealing the Death Star plans isn't merely political, but also personal too. Her father is the man behind the most dangerous weapon in the galaxy – despite originally believing his research would be used for good.

No wonder Jyn is seeking revenge.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is released in cinemas on 16th December 2016