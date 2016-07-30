“He’s the father of our main character Felicity Jones, and at the same time he is a scientist,” Mikkelsen reminded us, before adding cryptically: “And then uh, if people have watched the other films I’m sure they can add two and two.”

Now, if you’re wondering what on Earth (or in a galaxy far, far away) he could mean by that, never fear – because we have an idea.

It could be that this is Mikkelsen’s way of hinting towards a longstanding theory about Jyn Erso’s connection to the Death Star and why she was selected to steal its plans, ahead of other more qualified rebels. In the theory, which emerged early after the news of Jones’ casting, it was suggested that Erso would be revealed to be the daughter of the man who designed the Death Star (or at least took over the design from the original Geonosian designers) giving her intimate knowledge of the space station’s capabilities.

In other words, Mikkelsen’s scientist could be in some way behind one of the world’s deadliest pop culture icons – the perfect role for a lifetime Star Wars fan like Mikkelsen, who would be keen to share the idea with other fans.

Alternatively, it could be that we’ve completely misread this and Mikkelsen was actually referring to some other secret about his character that fans could work out. Answers on a postcard, please.

Whatever the truth, it’s clear that Mikkelsen just can’t help letting spoilers out into the world – and as he went on to explain to us, this wasn’t a new habit.

“Quite a while ago, I did do a comic-con where I signed somebody’s Star Wars poster,” the actor recalled. And it was just released I was in the film, so he was the only one with a Star Wars thing for me.

“And I signed it, and I put on my characters name. Then, a lot of phone calls came in…”

He went on: “The thing is that the focus on the films has been tremendous. Meaning, if you make a film back home, yeah, people are curious, but they don’t necessarily think we’re gonna say anything, because that’s how it is, people have to see the film.

“Whereas with the Marvel universe and the Star Wars universe, people feel as if they own it, it’s part of the family, they want to know everything now before they see it. So it’s more the anticipation that’s been different to if you make a Danish film.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on 16th December