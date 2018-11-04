But, as one fan has pointed out on Twitter, the following 11 years must have been pretty testing for Dumbledore.

As we know from the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, in 1938 Dumbledore goes to an orphanage to meet a young Tom Riddle – and the difference is striking.

Now played by Michael Gambon, in his 60s, Dumbledore has almost entirely grey hair and a grizzled beard and – no offence meant to Mr Gambon, who looks very good for his age – a far more weathered face.

Is this the effect Gellert Grindelwald has on people? If so, Newt Scamander could have a few extra wrinkles by the end of Fantastic Beasts 2...

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in UK cinemas from 16th November