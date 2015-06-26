“I don’t think it’s really necessary that you understand the words that they’re saying," says Balda. "Although Pierre did spend a lot of time trying to find funny words that would be entertaining to listen to.”

And a lot of those "funny words" weren't just made up – the Minions are truly international, as Coffin went on to explain.

“We sort of established that these guys have been around, like, forever, serving masters all over the world," he said, "and it gave us some sort of licence to pick words here and there."

"Funny words, like in the Japanese language, and the Korean language, Chinese, Italian – and mix everything up to make this very special language that they have.”

Looks like we'll be dusting off the phrasebooks before we try speaking Minion, then...

Minions is in cinemas now, and you can read our review here