Of course, Strange’s car crash is the event that pushes the neurosurgeon to become a multi-dimensional sorcerer. And through that Strange also becomes the guardian of Eye of Agamotto – know as the Time Stone – that allows him to create temporal loops. Just the kind of temporal loop that Bill Murray’s Phil Connors gets stuck in.

And it’s not a coincidence. Well, not according to Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. He took to Twitter on Groundhog day to tell fans he’d been waiting two years for the Easter egg to be discovered.

So, a fantastic find that leaves one obvious question: are there other hidden gems still buried in the 17 other films in the MCU? Will we have to watch every one again frame by frame? If so, think we're going to need our own time loop before Infinity War comes out...

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on the 27th April