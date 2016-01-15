"There was a particular part of a scene that never made it, where they go underneath the castle and they’re going into the underground passageways, and stormtroopers are coming down the stairs and Maz uses her powers to collapse the ceiling", the film's SFX supervisor Chris Corbould told Collider.

"From my point of view, [that] worked absolutely brilliantly because you had all the main actors running up and then Maz does her bit and then the whole ceiling collapses in front of them, but that never made it. That was a shot I was quite proud of, actually, it worked really, really well."

Advertisement

Poor Lupita. We DEMAND they include it in the DVD extras!