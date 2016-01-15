A deleted Star Wars Force Awakens scene reveals a character's amazing Force powers
The Force is REALLY strong with this one – you just never got to see HOW strong in the cinema
With an original running time of more than two and a half hours it was inevitable that JJ Abrams would be cutting quite a few scenes from Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, but we didn't realise he'd dropped one that showed just how strong The Force is with one of the film's most curious characters.
Yup, turns out we missed out on the opportunity to see just how "maxi big Da Force" is with Maz Kanata because the scene ended up on the cutting room floor.
"There was a particular part of a scene that never made it, where they go underneath the castle and they’re going into the underground passageways, and stormtroopers are coming down the stairs and Maz uses her powers to collapse the ceiling", the film's SFX supervisor Chris Corbould told Collider.
"From my point of view, [that] worked absolutely brilliantly because you had all the main actors running up and then Maz does her bit and then the whole ceiling collapses in front of them, but that never made it. That was a shot I was quite proud of, actually, it worked really, really well."
Poor Lupita. We DEMAND they include it in the DVD extras!