Polish erotic drama 365 DNI has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest hits of the year - with the film attracted all sorts of attention since it debuted on the platform earlier in June.

And as well as possessing all manner of steamy scenes, the film is also notable for featuring an extensive soundtrack - a wide array of songs and classical pieces from a variety of artists appearing throughout the movie's runtime - including some performed by star Michele Morrone himself and a score by composers Michal Sarapata and Mateusz Sarapata.