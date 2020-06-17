365 DNI soundtrack: Every song featured in the hit Netflix movie
The Polish film features a wide array of songs from various artists.
Polish erotic drama 365 DNI has proven to be one of Netflix's biggest hits of the year - with the film attracted all sorts of attention since it debuted on the platform earlier in June.
And as well as possessing all manner of steamy scenes, the film is also notable for featuring an extensive soundtrack - a wide array of songs and classical pieces from a variety of artists appearing throughout the movie's runtime - including some performed by star Michele Morrone himself and a score by composers Michal Sarapata and Mateusz Sarapata.
While you try to work out what happened to Laura and eagerly await news of a 365 DNI sequel, here's a list of all the songs which feature in the film for you to enjoy...
Finish Line performed by SATV Music
Hard for Me performed by Michele Morrone
Another Wave performed by Raphael Lake
Dark Room performed by Michele Morrone
Here She Comes Again performed by Röyksopp
Watch me Burn performed by Michele Morrone
Toca Toca performed by Fly Project
Don't Call Me Up performed by Mabel
You performed by Alex Condliffe
Prisoner performed by Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Daniel Murphy
The Time of Our Lives performed by The Venice Connection
I See Red performed by Everybody Loves an Outlaw
Coming Back performed by Robin Loxley and Smudge Mason
Here Comes the Thunder performed by Lee Richardson, Jonathan Murill, Tom Ford, James Cocozza and Sarah Norman
Lost in Your Eyes performed by Theo Chinara & Craig Hardy
I Am the Fire performed by Ghost Monroe
Give 'Em Hell performed by Everybody Loves an Outlaw
Kiss Me performed by Malo
Small Victories performed by Joshua Raings Atchley, Bruce Fingers and Billie Ray Fingers
Got Silk performed by Billie Ray Fingers, Bruce Fingers, Steven John Pagano
You Made a Monster performed by Nicholas Patrick Kingsley and Hannah Hart
Laid To Rest performed by Daniel Suett, Bruce Fingers and Billie Ray Fingers
The Hunted performed by The Rigs
Laid to Rest performed by Extreme Music
Santa Maria (del Buen Ayre) performed by Gotan Project
Feel It performed by Michele Morrone
