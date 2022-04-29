365 Days: This Day soundtrack – Every song in the Netflix movie
The sequel is packed with pop tunes – check out the full tracklist.
The second entry in the 365 Days franchise was added to Netflix this week – and it has so far proven just as popular with subscribers as the first film in the series.
Based on the second novel in Polish author Blanka Lipińska's erotic trilogy, the film packs even more preposterous plot points and steamy sex scenes into its runtime than the original, as Massimo and Laura's tumultuous relationship hits some new obstacles.
And it also includes a soundtrack that features a huge number of pop tunes – including a new track from star Michele Marrone that plays over the end credits.
If you liked the sound of a particular song and haven't been able to find it online yet, you can check out the full soundtrack below.
365 Days: This Day soundtrack
365 Days performed by EMO & Marissa
My Girl performed by Oskar Cyms
Mi Amor performed by J.J. Abel feat. Carla Fernandes
If U Like That performed by Marissa
Don’t Mess With My Mind performed by EMO
Nothing To Lose performed by Marien
You Were In Love performed by bryska
All I Want Is You for Christmas performed by The Fun Machine
XMAS performed by Ian Scott
Promises performed by EMO
Trouble Maker performed by Marien
Secrets performed by Natalia Krakowiak
Give Me Some Love performed by TYNSKY
Good To Me performed by EMO
Winter Summer performed by Jhn McFly & TYNSKY
Dos Horas performed by J.J. Abel, Daniel Rondon & Kuinvi
By Your Side performed by Marissa
SHOW ME performed by Ian Scott
Never Again performed by Tommy Docherty
The Calling (EPIX Remix) performed by The Rigs
Como + Nadia performed by MYA, LIT killah & Rusherking
The End performed by EMO
Another Day performed by Michele Morrone
