Based on the second novel in Polish author Blanka Lipińska's erotic trilogy , the film packs even more preposterous plot points and steamy sex scenes into its runtime than the original, as Massimo and Laura's tumultuous relationship hits some new obstacles.

The second entry in the 365 Days franchise was added to Netflix this week – and it has so far proven just as popular with subscribers as the first film in the series.

And it also includes a soundtrack that features a huge number of pop tunes – including a new track from star Michele Marrone that plays over the end credits.

If you liked the sound of a particular song and haven't been able to find it online yet, you can check out the full soundtrack below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

365 Days: This Day soundtrack

365 Days performed by EMO & Marissa

My Girl performed by Oskar Cyms

Mi Amor performed by J.J. Abel feat. Carla Fernandes

If U Like That performed by Marissa

Don’t Mess With My Mind performed by EMO

Nothing To Lose performed by Marien

You Were In Love performed by bryska

All I Want Is You for Christmas performed by The Fun Machine

XMAS performed by Ian Scott

Promises performed by EMO

Trouble Maker performed by Marien

Secrets performed by Natalia Krakowiak

Give Me Some Love performed by TYNSKY

Good To Me performed by EMO

Winter Summer performed by Jhn McFly & TYNSKY

Dos Horas performed by J.J. Abel, Daniel Rondon & Kuinvi

By Your Side performed by Marissa

SHOW ME performed by Ian Scott

Never Again performed by Tommy Docherty

The Calling (EPIX Remix) performed by The Rigs

Como + Nadia performed by MYA, LIT killah & Rusherking

The End performed by EMO

Another Day performed by Michele Morrone

365 Days: This Day is available to stream on Netflix – buy the 365 Days novel now or listen to the 365 Days audiobook on Audible via Amazon.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.