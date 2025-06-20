As with most horror films, the movie features an eerie, instantly impactful score, which has been crafted by some previous collaborators of Boyle. But what songs are features in the movie's soundtrack?

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of 28 Years Later.

Who composed the score for 28 Years Later?

Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Releasing

The musical score for 28 Years Later was composed by Young Fathers, a Scottish hip-hop group made up of three members – Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and 'G' Hastings.

The group are known for their studio albums Dead, White Men Are Black Men Too, Cocoa Sugar and Heavy Heavy, as well as their mixtapes Tape One and Tape Two.

Their music has been used on soundtracks for films such as Assassin's Creed and Danny Boyle's T2 Trainspotting, as well as episodes of series including Ray Donovan, Waterloo Road, The Blacklist, Feel Good, Industry, One of Us Is Lying and Swagger.

28 Years Later is the first feature film they have composed the full soundtrack for.

28 Years Later: Full list of songs

An infected in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Releasing

The soundtrack for 28 Years Later includes a couple of notable established songs, including Tom Jones's Delilah and the Teletubbies, which was written by Andrew McCrorie-Shand.

However, for the most part it is made up entirely by the score from Young Fathers, which has now been released in full.

Look below to find a link to the listen to the album, while there is a full track listing beneath that.

Promised Land Lowly Boots Slow Low I Travelling Abide Alpha Intro Alpha Mask Sheku Causeway Mania Rise Slow Low II Calling Card Alpha Tunnel I Alpha Tunnel II Happy Eater Baby Born Alpha Baby Hum Hush Remember Pals

28 Years Later is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.