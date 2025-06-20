28 Years Later soundtrack: Full list of songs in Danny Boyle's horror sequel
The film features a full soundtrack of original music.
Fans have been waiting for a long time, but finally director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have returned to the 28 Days Later franchise with sequel film 28 Years Later.
The new movie features an entirely new cast led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes, and picks up almost three decades after the rage virus took hold in Britain.
As with most horror films, the movie features an eerie, instantly impactful score, which has been crafted by some previous collaborators of Boyle. But what songs are features in the movie's soundtrack?
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of 28 Years Later.
Who composed the score for 28 Years Later?
The musical score for 28 Years Later was composed by Young Fathers, a Scottish hip-hop group made up of three members – Alloysious Massaquoi, Kayus Bankole and 'G' Hastings.
The group are known for their studio albums Dead, White Men Are Black Men Too, Cocoa Sugar and Heavy Heavy, as well as their mixtapes Tape One and Tape Two.
Their music has been used on soundtracks for films such as Assassin's Creed and Danny Boyle's T2 Trainspotting, as well as episodes of series including Ray Donovan, Waterloo Road, The Blacklist, Feel Good, Industry, One of Us Is Lying and Swagger.
28 Years Later is the first feature film they have composed the full soundtrack for.
28 Years Later: Full list of songs
The soundtrack for 28 Years Later includes a couple of notable established songs, including Tom Jones's Delilah and the Teletubbies, which was written by Andrew McCrorie-Shand.
However, for the most part it is made up entirely by the score from Young Fathers, which has now been released in full.
Look below to find a link to the listen to the album, while there is a full track listing beneath that.
- Promised Land
- Lowly
- Boots
- Slow Low I
- Travelling
- Abide
- Alpha Intro
- Alpha
- Mask
- Sheku
- Causeway
- Mania
- Rise
- Slow Low II
- Calling Card
- Alpha Tunnel I
- Alpha Tunnel II
- Happy Eater
- Baby Born
- Alpha Baby
- Hum
- Hush
- Remember
- Pals
28 Years Later is now showing in UK cinemas.
