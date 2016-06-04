In a statement, Fox apologised for the "upsetting" and "insensitive" image, saying it did not condone violence against women.

“In our enthusiasm to show the villainy of the character Apocalypse, we didn’t immediately recognise the upsetting connotation of this image in print form," said the statement. "Once we realised how insensitive it was, we quickly took steps to remove those materials. We apologise for our actions and would never condone violence against women."



Among those leading the criticism of the billboard was US actress Rose McGowan, who said "There is a major problem when the men and women at 20th Century Fox think casual violence against women is the way to market a film. There is no context in the ad, just a woman getting strangled. The fact that no-one flagged this is offensive and, frankly, stupid."