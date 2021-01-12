More Avengers movies are coming “at some point”, says Marvel boss Kevin Feige

Avengers: Endgame was not the end for the Avengers, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

Feige was asked during a WandaVision press junket whether there would be another Avengers film following the epic events of Endgame.

“I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point,” Feige told IGN, before joking, “it’s a good title. Could use that.”

We may have to wait a long while before we see another superhero team-up on the big screen, however. The MCU is currently awaiting upcoming Marvel movies upon the launch of Phase Four, which was originally slated for May 2020 with the release of Black Widow and which will now be ushered in by WandaVision on Disney+ instead, due to coronavirus delays.

Considering Phase Four is pretty stacked as it is (12 MCU films and 12 Marvel TV series are set to air in the next few years), it makes sense Marvel would want to place old characters on hold and establish new ones in a post-Endgame world before they come together again on the big screen.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be crossovers within Phase Four content. We know Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy crew will be making an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Teyonah Parris will also play Monica Rambeau in the upcoming WandaVision series, following the character’s introduction in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Marvel Comic fans already know Rambeau eventually became the leader of the Avengers, so perhaps the character’s role will be much bigger going forward, especially following the loss of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Chris Evan’s Captain America.

Marvel Studios shows will stream exclusively on Disney+.