When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netfix? Trailer, cast and latest news

It’s officially 2021, which means teen rom-com fans don’t have long to wait until The Kissing Booth 3 lands on Netflix.

With Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney reprising their much-loved roles for one last snogging session, the franchise’s third instalment will hopefully make up for the passionless 10-month pandemic we’ve been living through.

We last saw on-off couple Elle (King) and Noah (Elordi) in The Kissing Booth 2, which ended with Elle deciding whether to attend Harvard with Noah or Berkeley with her best friend Lee.

The Kissing Booth 3 is expected to pick up from where the major cliffhanger left us – so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

Will there be a Kissing Booth 3?

Yes! Joey King, who stars as Elle in the franchise, confirmed during a livestream fan event that the cast will be back for The Kissing Booth 3.

When is The Kissing Booth 3 released on Netflix?

While Netflix has previously revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 would be out this year, franchise star Joey King announced back in November that the release date could be sooner than we initially thought.

Speaking at the People’s Choice Awards after winning Comedy Movie Star of 2020, King said that the film would be arriving on Netflix in summer 2021.

According to Deadline, the franchise’s third instalment was in post-production in July, having been quietly shot alongside The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa.

What will happen in The Kissing Booth 3?

**WARNING – SPOILERS FOR THE KISSING BOOTH 2**

According to Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 will take place during the summer before Elle heads to college and will pick up from where the second film left off.

“She has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going,” Netflix teases. “Which path will Elle choose?”

Netflix also released a sneak peek of the third film, which shows Elle, Noah, Lee and Rachel celebrating post-graduation whilst on holiday, with Elle dodging calls from the Harvard admissions office.

It looks as though the third film will focus mainly on the major cliffhanger fans were left with at the end of The Kissing Booth 2, however there are some other potential storylines we could see explored in The Kissing Booth 3.

At the end of The Kissing Booth 2, we saw Elle choose her boyfriend Noah over new student Marco, who she had grown close to and kissed. While Marco’s friend told him that Elle wasn’t worth it, Marco replied by telling him that she was – will we see Marco put up a fight for Elle in the third film?

We also saw Lee and his girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young) face relationship troubles throughout The Kissing Booth 2 and while they reconciled towards the end of the film, are we likely to see them back on the rocks in the next film, especially since Elle seemed to be the major problem for Rachel?

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

We can see from the sneak peek that Joey King and Jacob Elordi are returning to play Elle and Noah respectively, alongside Joel Courtney as Lee and Meganne Young as Rachel.

According to Deadline, we’ll also see the return of Taylor Zakhar Perez (Marco), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe), Meganne Young (Rachel) and Molly Ringwald (Mrs. Flynn).

The Kissing Booth 3 will be released on Netflix in 2021.