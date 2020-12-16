Tom Cruise recorded shouting at Mission: Impossible crew for ‘breaking COVID rules’ on set

An audio recording of Tom Cruise shouting at Mission: Impossible 7 crew on set has been released this morning by The Sun.

Cruise was reportedly reacting to seeing crew members gathered around a computer without respecting social distancing guidelines.

The megastar can be heard warning crew members that they would be “gone” if he saw them do it again.

“We are the gold standard,” he’s heard saying. “They’re back there in Hollywood right now making movies because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night. Insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you mother f***ers. I don’t ever want to see it again ever. And if you don’t do it you’re fired. If I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone.

“And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it. And you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again. That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.

“That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry.”

Cruise can also be heard saying he is “beyond” the crew’s “apologies.

“I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out,” he adds. “We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f***ing gone and so are you. So you’re going to cost him his job.”

Mission: Impossible 7 was delayed back in February amidst coronavirus fears while filming in Venice. Filming resumed in the UK after Cruise reportedly set up a coronavirus-free village. A source told The Sun the actor had “taken it upon himself, along with the health and safety department, to try to force the safety precautions, with a view to keeping the film running.

“He does daily rounds to make sure that everything is set up appropriately, that people are behaving and working as safely as they can. He is very proactive when it comes to safety.

“Everyone was wearing masks. It was purely that these people were standing under a metre away from each other.”

In the recording, Cruise can be heard saying “do you see that stick, how many meters is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing?”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Cruise’s representatives for comment.

