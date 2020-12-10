Wonder Woman boss Patty Jenkins criticises Joss Whedon’s Justice League: “All of us DC directors tossed that out”

We may officially be getting the much clamoured for Snyder cut, but it seems the Justice League behind-the-scenes drama is far from over.

This time, it wasn’t Henry Cavill’s moustache or a hashtag adding fuel to the fire, but Wonder Woman boss Patty Jenkins’ recent comments in an interview.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, the director said: “I think that all of us DC directors tossed [The Justice League] out just as much as the fans did. I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do?

“I knew, when Zack was doing Justice League, where she sort of ends up. So I always tried… like, I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to, I don’t want to contradict his films, you know?”

Jenkins went on to add she also has to “have my own films, and [Snyder’s] been very supportive of that”.

So, where does that leave Whedon’s film? “I think that that Justice League was kind of an outlier,” Jenkins offered. “They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognise half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.’”

The Justice League Snyder Cut will be released on HBO Max on 5th September 2021 (though there’s still no news on when we can expect it to land in the UK).

Luckily, we won’t have to wait that long to catch up with Diana Prince. Following a series of delays due to the pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit UK cinemas this month.

Wonder Woman 1984 is released in UK cinemas on Wednesday 16th December. While you’re waiting, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.