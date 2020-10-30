When is Halloween Kills’ release date? Cast, trailer and news

We might still have a year to wait for the next entry in the iconic Halloween franchise – but fans now have something to be excited by with the release of a brand new teaser trailer.

The teaser offers a glimpse at another nerve-shredding film, the latest in a long line of follow-ups to John Carpenter’s seminal 1978 slasher and a direct sequel to the most recent 2018 movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle once again return to play the roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, and will be hoping for another critical and commercial success following the success of the last film.

Originally intended to arrive in time for Halloween in 2020, the film is one of many to be pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic, with a new cinema release date now having been announced.

Read on for everything you need to know about the sequel (and if you want to do a marathon of past films, here’s how to watch the Halloween movies in order).

When is Halloween Kills released in cinemas?

Originally the film was slated for an October 2020 release, but unfortunately, it is one of many movies hit by the coronavirus pandemic – and the release date has now been delayed by a whole year.

Of course, given that it seems pretty essential for a Halloween film to come out during the month of October it makes sense that the release would be pushed back by an entire year rather than just a few months, but the extra wait will no doubt come as a disappointment to horror fans.

John Carpenter posted a joint statement from him and David Gordon Green on his Twitter account, claiming that the pair were “heartbroken” that the delay even had to be considered.

It read: “If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience.

“After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.”

The good news, though, is that fans definitely won’t have to wait for longer than a year, with producer Jason Blum confirming that this will be the only delay to the film regardless of circumstance.

Speaking to Forbes, he said, “If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we’re not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out.”

Is there a Halloween Kills trailer?

While a full-length trailer hasn’t yet been released just yet, a 36-second teaser trailer was released just in time for Halloween in 2018

In the teaser, we hear Curtis’ Lauri Strode say, “Next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone, he kills!” with the poor Strode family seen battling with the masked murderer yet again.

Earlier Carpenter had shared a teaser clip on Twitter – which seems to show how Michael Myers might have escaped his predicament at the end of the last film. You can check it out below:

Who is in the Halloween Kills cast?

While the release delay was a blow, that news was softened somewhat by news that a huge list of characters from the franchise’s history would be returning for the film.

Both Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle were already expected to return, but Carpenter’s statement revealed that Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews) – the child who appears in the very first film from 1978 – was set to return (now played by Anthony Michael Hall) in addition to a whole host of “legacy characters” including Marion Chambers (Nancy Stephens), Lonnie (Brent Le Page) and Sheriff Leigh Brackett (Charles Cypher).

He added that some new faces would also be joining the cast, although further news on who they might be is under wraps at this stage – we’ll keep you updated when we hear any more.

What is Halloween Kills about?

The film is a direct sequel to the 2018 Halloween film, and in David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have confirmed that the action will take place on the same night as that film – following straight from the events at the film’s climax which seemed to show Laurie, her daughter and her granddaughter managing to trap and kill Michael Myers.

Speaking to Empire, McBride said: “It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended. Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time.

“They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.”

Green has added that there will be some thematic differences this time round: while the last film was primarily focused on Laurie and her own personal revenge, this one takes a more community approach.

“This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally,” he told Empire.

In October 2020, Jamie Lee Curtis teased a few more details about the film – including just how much fake blood was required – telling Variety, “So the second movie that we shot takes place immediately where the first movie lets off, which is similar to what Hallowen II did.

“Halloween II picked up exactly after Halloween I. So I’ve been stabbed in the stomach by Michael. And the first sequence is us in the back of this truck which you see us climb into at the end of the movie.

“I posted on Instagram this video because you’re in the back of a truck, they’re trailing behind you. But I’m supposed to literally be bleeding out, I’m supposed to be haemorrhaging.

“So we had to freshen the sticky blood. And they have this big bucket, like a paint bucket. And by the end of it I was like ‘Give me my bucket. I want my bucket.’ Because it was warm, and it was super cold. David called it ‘the sauce.’ He said ‘Bring in more sauce.'”

We’re sure we’ll hear more updates about the film’s plot between now and it’s October 2021 release, and we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the major developments.

Halloween Kills will be released in 2021.