First look at The Conjuring 3 teases “a whole different level” to the paranormal universe

Ghost hunters Lorraine and Ed Warren are back for a third film in The Conjuring franchise, which has been teased in a mini-documentary about the horror series’ universe.

Advertisement

In the 30-minute featurette, which takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise, we get a first-look at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, set to arrive in cinemas in June 2021.

Set in 1981, The Conjuring 3 will tell the real-life story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the first man in the US to seek a defence for murder on the basis that he was possessed by a demon when committing the crime.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will be reprising their respective roles of Lorraine and Ed Warren, while The Spanish Princess star Ruairi O’Connor will portray Johnson.

The behind-the-scenes footage reveals a terrifying skeleton-like monster which will appear in the new sequel, set to be directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona).

“I really wanted Conjuring 3 to get away from the haunted house setup of the first two films,” Creator of The Conjuring Universe James Wan says in the video. “It should be on a whole different level. Something that we’ve never explored before in the Conjuring world.”

“We wanted to keep our new story grounded in the feel of Conjuring movies, but we wanted to make sure we were telling a brand new story,” director Chaves says. “And we think the Arne Johnson story is something that really deserved a much closer look.”

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“You’re in for a much different ride than you’ve been on in other Conjuring films,” Wilson added in the clip.

The Conjuring franchise, which began with the first film in 2013, follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they explore real-life reports all over the world, from Rhode Island (US) to Enfield (London).

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.